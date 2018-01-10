Nominations sought for region's environmental awards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Outstanding achievements of organizations, businesses, and individuals in a wide range of environmental initiatives throughout central and western Pennsylvania will be recognized by the 2018 Western Pennsylvania Environmental Awards.

“The award pays tribute to those that have demonstrated a commitment to environmental excellence, leadership, and accomplishment in their respective fields,” the award sponsors, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and Dominion Energy, said in a statement..

Nominations are open to individuals and organizations from every corner of the community, including education, nonprofit organizations, businesses and all levels of government in 29 counties. Among them are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 8. They will be reviewed and evaluated by an independent panel of judges and award program staff.

The winners will be notified in March and honored at the Western Pennsylvania Environmental Awards dinner on May 24 at the Westin Hotel and Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh.

The sponsors will present up to five cash prizes of $5,000 each to the winning entries.

To nominate a person, business or organization, go to www.pecpa.org/wpea2018nomination to submit an application or call (412) 481-9400 for more information. Emails can be sent to WPEA@pecpa.org.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.