Regional

Two subdue suspect in Fayette convenience store robbery

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 11:45 p.m.
A male convenience store employee and a bystander Wednesday night prevented a Fayette County man from fleeing the store along Route 119 in Bullksin Township where he allegedly stole about $100 from the cash register during a robbery, state police at Uniontown said.

Thomas A. Youdell, 30, of Normalville, is accused of robbing the Honey Bear Sunoco at 2560 Memorial Blvd. Police said he entered the store at about 7:25 p.m., pushed aside a female employee and took money from the register.

The robber's getaway was foiled when a male worker entered the store and confronted Youdell, who tried to rob the employee. A scuffle ensured and the worker, assisted by an unknown person, held the suspect until police arrived.

State police charged Youdell with aggravated assault, robbery to inflict serious bodily injury, robbery – taking property with force, theft and two counts of simple assault. The charges were filed before Connellsville District Judge Ronald J. Haggerty.

Pittsburgh police also have filed robbery charges against Youdell in connection with a robbery on Saturday. Additional details of that crime were not available.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

