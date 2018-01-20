Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Leechburg native's missing-person podcast 'UnFound' gains national audience

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Ed Dentzel, former Leechburg resident, runs the UnFound podcast and website.
Ed Dentzel, former Leechburg resident, runs the UnFound podcast and website.

Updated 7 hours ago

As a child growing up in Leechburg, Ed Dentzel remembers being fascinated with the Leonard Nimoy-hosted TV show “In Search of ...”

“Mysteries and disappearances and unsolved cases of all types have always interested me,” Dentzel said.

Dentzel, who lives in Madeira Beach, Fla., has come full circle as the host of his own show — the weekly podcast “UnFound — A Missing Persons Program.”

Dentzel, 47, launched the podcast in 2016 and has produced about 60 episodes dealing with missing-person cases across the country.

Now, the Tribune-Review is partnering with Dentzel as a way to bring wider attention to missing-person cases originating in Western Pennsylvania.

“UnFound” will be a monthly series, published in the Trib's print editions and on TribLive.com, devoted to missing persons, their stories and their families.

“We know from reporting the news over the years that scores of people from Western Pennsylvania have disappeared and never been found. We think partnering with Ed Dentzel and his UnFound project and adding our own research and reporting is a great way to spotlight some of those cases and report to readers about ongoing efforts to solve them,” said Jennifer Bertetto, president and CEO of Trib Total Media.

The podcast and descriptions of individual episodes can be found at TribLive.com/news/unfound , while Dentzel will act as a resource, promoting the Trib's series on his Friday podcast.

A 1993 graduate of Grove City College, Dentzel worked for the family business before leaving Western Pennsylvania in 1998. He lived for a time in Las Vegas, working as a field consultant for 7-Eleven, a stage manager, an actor, a model and a printer/fax machine technician.

After moving to Florida in 2011, Dentzel said he started listening to podcasts dealing with missing persons, cold cases and true crimes. A podcast covering the 2004 disappearance of college student Maura Murray in New Hampshire sparked the idea for his own podcast.

Dentzel said he wanted to focus on the families of missing persons as a way to shed light on old cases and generate new information.

“I wanted to go to the source and talk to them and give them an opportunity to tell the story the way they want it told,” he said. “Every time I talk to a new guest, I learn something about the disappearance that is not in the news.”

Dentzel usually contacts families through email and waits to see if they respond. In about a third of the cases, he said he has been able to “move cases forward” by getting police re-involved or inducing witnesses to come forward.

While missing-person cases often suffer from public neglect, they remain constantly on the minds of the loved ones involved, he said.

“I don't know if the public truly understands the nature of these disappearances. None of these people deserve what happened to them,” he said.

Dentzel said the news media can do a better job covering such cases by keeping them in the public eye, nudging law enforcement, uncovering new information and giving family members a voice.

“These stories reflect that there are families out there that are in pain. The not-knowing is the worst part,” he said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.