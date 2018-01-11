Friday forecast may test driving acumen for Pittsburgh motorists

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those Pittsburgh drivers that the #DriveHuman campaign warned you about last summer?

They're about to hit the streets on a day – a Friday at rush hour, no less – that's supposed to bring sleet, freezing rain and icy conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of southwestern Pennsylvania, including Beaver, Allegheny and Washington counties, from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday. The watch does not include Westmoreland County.

The storm could cause hazardous driving conditions, which are exacerbated when drivers do not maintain an assured clear distance ahead. In other words, when they get too close to the driver in front of them.

This is what usually ends up happening.

That's rule No. 1 for avoiding a crash on icy roads.

Rule No. 2: Slow down.

According to AAA, here are some other ways to drive safe in a winter storm:

• Know your brakes – Whether you have anti-lock brakes or not, the best way to stop is threshold breaking. Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal. Do not pump the brakes.

• Accelerate and decelerate slowly – Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don't try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

• Steer properly in a skid – Steer in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go.

• Don't stop if you can avoid it – There's a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

• Even though it's Pittsburgh, don't power up hills – Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed down hill as slowly as possible.

• Don't stop going up a hill – There's nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.