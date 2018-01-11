Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Rain ahead of winter storm leads to flood watch

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
Ice covering Bull Creek in Tarentum begins to melt with temperatures reachng up to 65 degrees on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Ice covering Bull Creek in Tarentum begins to melt with temperatures reachng up to 65 degrees on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
National Weather Service

Updated 24 minutes ago

Before turning to sleet, ice and snow Friday night, enough rain is forecast to fall Thursday into Friday that the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area.

The watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday afternoon. It covers all of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Rainfall is expected to start around 5 p.m. and last until mid-day Friday before changing to a wintry mix.

Up to 2 inches of rain, combined with melting snow from the warm temperatures, may result in localized flooding.

Rises from rainfall and snow melt will result in movement and break-ups of ice on area rivers and streams, which could lead to ice jams and flooding, the watch states.

However, a meteorologist said there is more of a concern for flooding on smaller streams and creeks, which could lead to localized water issues. There's not as much concern about river flooding.

With temperatures rising into the 60s, ice is dissipating and getting flushed out ahead of the rain.

Ian McKelvey, operations specialist for the Allegheny River with the Army Corps of Engineers, said there isn't much concern about ice conditions on the Allegheny.

The river is "fairly clear" from the Highland Park Bridge up to Ford City. Ice is thicker above Ford City, but was melting and breaking up in the warm weather.

The ice has room to flow out, he said.

"We'll just continue to monitor it," he said. "Right now we're not too concerned about it."

A year ago, almost to the day, heavy rain north of Pittsburgh combined with snow melt to push the Allegheny River to near or over flood stage in several locations. There had been flooding in several Armstrong County communities, some roads were flooded and closed, and some basements flooded.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding occur.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.