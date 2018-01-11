Three Mon Valley men indicted by federal grand jury for possessing large amounts of cocaine and marijuana

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three Mon Valley men were indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh this week on drug charges after Dec. 13 raids at their homes by federal agents resulted in the confiscation of large amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

Deaubre Lightfoot, 27, of Monessen, Westmoreland County; Anthony Davis, 38, and Brandon Thomas, 38, both of Donora, Washington County, were indicted Tuesday.

Lightfoot is charged with possessing with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. Davis and Thomas are charged with possessing with intent to distribute cocaine.

An FBI special agent reported in court documents that one kilogram of cocaine was allegedly found at Lightfoot's Pennsylvania Boulevard residence.

A Tribune-Review report in September disclosed that cocaine was increasing in popularity in western Pennsylvania because users were fearful of fatal heroin overdoses.

At Davis' home on Castner Avenue, investigators allegedly found about five ounces of cocaine, some 10 pounds of marijuana, a “drug press” and $11,000 cash, of which $10,000 was vacuum-sealed, according to court papers.

A search of Thomas' Koehlar Avenue home allegedly revealed an unspecified “quantity of marijuana” and roughly $5,000 cash, according to court documents. Thomas allegedly admitted that Davis' home was his stash house and took responsibility for the cocaine and marjuana allegedly found there.

Court records show Lightfoot and Thomas are currently detained in the Allegheny County Jail pending trial. Davis is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said the law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than five years and not more than 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million or both, for Lightfoot, if convicted.

For Davis and Thomas, Brady said the law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of $1 million or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses, and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Brady said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and state police were assisted by local departments from three counties including South Strabane in Washington County; Elizabeth Borough and Penn Hills in Allegheny County, and Perryopolis Police in Fayette County.

