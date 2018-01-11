Flood watch issued for region through Saturday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Saturday for portions of east central Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania — including Westmoreland, Allegheny and Fayette counties.
The service's Pittsburgh office expects between 1.25 inches and 2 inches of rainfall in the region during that period, which could lead to flooding when combined with melting snow. Ice on rivers could break up and move, causing ice jams, the service said.
Periods of rain are expected through midday Friday before precipitation changes to a wintry mix.
Other Pennsylvania counties subject to the watch include Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Washington.
Affected counties in West Virginia include Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Northwestern Preston and Wetzel.