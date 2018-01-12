State prison inmate accused of assaulting 4 guards in Indiana County
Updated 1 hour ago
An inmate is accused of assaulting four guards at State Correctional Institution-Pine Grove in Indiana County, causing severe lacerations to one guard's head.
State police said the inmate, Jeremy R. Smith, 28, injured the guards during a fight in the prison's kitchen area at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police said one guard suffered lacerations to his head and another had a head injury of unknown severity. The two others suffered minor to moderate injuries.
Smith, whose residence was listed as the state prison in White Township, was arraigned before Indiana District Judge Guy Haberl on four counts each of aggravated assault by an inmate and aggravated assault. Smith was placed in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 1 before Haberl.
Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.