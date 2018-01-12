Police: Suspect identified in Blairsville arson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blairsville Police confirmed Friday that they have identified a suspect in an arson early Tuesday that destroyed a two-story commercial building downtown.

While no arrest has been made, police Chief Michael Allman said he wants the community to know that as the investigation proceeds, investigators do not believe “there is any further risk to the community at this time.”

“This incident is considered an open investigation, and no additional details can be released at this time,” Allman said.

Trooper Seth Helman, a state police fire marshal at Troop A in Greensburg, ruled Wednesday that the blaze that destroyed the building was intentionally set.

The building housed Fox's Pizza Den and attorneys' offices on the first floor and two apartments on the second floor.

Helman estimated the loss at $425,000.

The fire was reported at 4:50 a.m. in the building at the corner of East Market and North Stewart streets. Two occupants of one of the apartments had to be rescued through a window.

Both Helman and borough police are involved in the investigation.

Market Street was closed for several hours while firefighters battled the blaze. They were hampered by low water pressure due to a broken water main on Monday. The Blairsville fire department had to use several water tanker trucks from neighboring fire companies in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

