Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

8-year-old boy and his grandmother identified as victims in Indiana County fire Sunday

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

An 8-year-old Indiana County boy and his grandmother were identified Friday through DNA tests as the victims in a mobile home fire Sunday in Clymer, Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said.

Jeremy Guy Davis, 8, of Indiana, and his grandmother, Connie Eileen Davis-Shields, 60, of Clymer, died in the fire that engulfed the mobile home at 1235 Two Lick Hill Road at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Overman said.

State police in Indiana reported the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Volunteer fire departments from Clymer, Cherryhill, Commodore, Pine Township, Nicktown, and Citizens Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Davis was a student at the Alpha School in Indiana.

He is survived by his parents, Tracy Lynn Davis of Indiana, who is the daughter of Davis-Shields, and his father, Daniel Baer Jr. of Kittanning.

John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home in Indiana is in charge of arrangements.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.