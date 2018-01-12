8-year-old boy and his grandmother identified as victims in Indiana County fire Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An 8-year-old Indiana County boy and his grandmother were identified Friday through DNA tests as the victims in a mobile home fire Sunday in Clymer, Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said.

Jeremy Guy Davis, 8, of Indiana, and his grandmother, Connie Eileen Davis-Shields, 60, of Clymer, died in the fire that engulfed the mobile home at 1235 Two Lick Hill Road at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Overman said.

State police in Indiana reported the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Volunteer fire departments from Clymer, Cherryhill, Commodore, Pine Township, Nicktown, and Citizens Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Davis was a student at the Alpha School in Indiana.

He is survived by his parents, Tracy Lynn Davis of Indiana, who is the daughter of Davis-Shields, and his father, Daniel Baer Jr. of Kittanning.

John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home in Indiana is in charge of arrangements.

