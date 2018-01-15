Snow could blanket frigid Pittsburgh region overnight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Frigid winter weather will continue over the next several days with up to 3 inches of snow expected to fall in the Pittsburgh region, according to the National Weather Service.

Light snow will begin to fall after 5 p.m. Monday and continue overnight with accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. The temperature, which dipped to 8 degrees overnight, will rise to a high of about 28 degrees Monday — but 8 mph southeast winds will make it feel like -2 degrees.

The additional coating of snow that's predicted comes after a weekend of weather that caused problems throughout the region.

After a relatively balmy Thursday, the region was hit by heavy rain followed by sleet that flooded streets and basements Friday. As temperatures dropped overnight, roads and sidewalks were coated with thick layers of ice that was then smothered in more than 6 inches of snow.

A flood advisory for the Ohio River near Pittsburgh was issued on Sunday morning when waters rose to 23.2 feet. Flooding begins at 25 feet. The advisory remains in effect until about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The chance for snow accumulation continues through about noon Tuesday and temperatures will remain in the mid 20s before dropping to a low of about 5 degrees overnight.

Temperatures for the remainder of the week will begin to climb from a high of 19 on Wednesday to about 45 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high near 50.

