Regional

Fayette County man allegedly threatened police with a cane, warned of 'spiritual war'

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

A Fayette County man faces criminal charges for allegedly swinging his cane at local police and threatening to kill them, state police said.

“This is a spiritual war. I am going to kill you guys,” Harry A. James, 61, reportedly told police officers from Luzerne and Redstone townships on Sunday when they responded to a disturbance at 640 National Pike East near Grindstone, Trooper Melinda Churney of the Uniontown station said.

Churney reported James refused to comply with commands to drop the cane and fought with officers. She said officers eventually subdued James during the incident, which occurred about 5:30 p.m.

James is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, one count of disorderly conduct and three counts of resisting arrest, according to online court records.

The charges are filed before District Judge Michael Defino Jr.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

