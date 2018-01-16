Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Regional

Man impersonated an officer during Indiana County traffic stop, police say

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 8:24 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

State police are looking for a man they say pretended to be a police officer when he pulled over and yelled at a motorist in Indiana County.

Investigators said an 18-year-old St. Clair Township man was stopped at 4 p.m. Jan. 8 while he was traveling on Route 56 in the southeastern part of the county in Brush Valley Township.

The victim reported being pulled over by a gray Ford Taurus with red and blue flashing lights near the visor and on the dashboard, according to a news release.

The suspect told the driver he was “stopping him for following too closely” and asked for his driver's license, police said. He then “became angry towards (the victim) over his driving,” Trooper Kenny Sink said in the release.

The suspect used a public address system on his car and “began yelling at (the victim) to ‘let's go' as he was waiting to pull out,” Sink wrote.

The suspect had short, dark hair and was wearing denim jeans, a black T-shirt and a green military-style jacket with “USMC” on the front. He did not have a badge or identify himself as a police officer with a department, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sink at 724-357-1960.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.