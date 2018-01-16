Man impersonated an officer during Indiana County traffic stop, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police are looking for a man they say pretended to be a police officer when he pulled over and yelled at a motorist in Indiana County.

Investigators said an 18-year-old St. Clair Township man was stopped at 4 p.m. Jan. 8 while he was traveling on Route 56 in the southeastern part of the county in Brush Valley Township.

The victim reported being pulled over by a gray Ford Taurus with red and blue flashing lights near the visor and on the dashboard, according to a news release.

The suspect told the driver he was “stopping him for following too closely” and asked for his driver's license, police said. He then “became angry towards (the victim) over his driving,” Trooper Kenny Sink said in the release.

The suspect used a public address system on his car and “began yelling at (the victim) to ‘let's go' as he was waiting to pull out,” Sink wrote.

The suspect had short, dark hair and was wearing denim jeans, a black T-shirt and a green military-style jacket with “USMC” on the front. He did not have a badge or identify himself as a police officer with a department, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sink at 724-357-1960.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.