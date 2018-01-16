Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

2 Butler, Armstrong county roads to open when flooding, ice clear

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 12:18 p.m.

Two roads in Butler and Armstrong counties remain closed due to flooding, and will reopen once the flooding and ice abates, PennDOT said Tuesday morning.

They are:

• Three Degree Road between Renfrew Road and Penn Township Road, or Main Street, in Penn Township, Butler County.

• Route 1004 between Route 1002 and Scenic Road/Poseytown Road in Madison Township, Armstrong County.

Three Degree Road is expected to reopen Tuesday evening, spokeswoman Deborah Casadei said. She did not have information as to when Route 1004 would reopen.

“There's ice in that mix now, too,“ she said. “I don't have a deadline. It depends on when the ice goes out.”

The posted detour for the Three Degree Road closure uses Whitestown Road to Route 8 to Brownsdale Road. There is no posted detour for the Route 1004 closure.

The department also provided some safety tips for drivers who need to travel in such conditions such as not driving through standing water, turning on your headlights and keeping windows and mirrors free of snow and ice. Motorists also are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com, which provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts and traffic speed information on roadways.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

