Amity, Jeannette residents win Christmas lights contest

The Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
Carrie Arthur of Amity won West Penn Power's “Merry & Bright” Holiday Lights photo contest by sending in this picture of the more than 36,000 lights she and her family put up for Christmas.
Courtesy of FirstEnergy Corp.
Carrie Arthur of Amity won West Penn Power's “Merry & Bright” Holiday Lights photo contest by sending in this picture of the more than 36,000 lights she and her family put up for Christmas.
Grace Galante of Jeannette was the runner up in West Penn Power's “Merry & Bright” Holiday Lights photo contest. She sent in this picture of her 25,000-light display.
Courtesy of FirstEnergy Corp.
Grace Galante of Jeannette was the runner up in West Penn Power's “Merry & Bright” Holiday Lights photo contest. She sent in this picture of her 25,000-light display.

Stringing more than 36,000 Christmas lights won an Amity resident a $200 Visa gift card and a set of LED lights, West Penn Power Company announced Tuesday.

Carrie Arthur and her family spent weeks creating a light display that included dozens of deer and trees and a bumper car track with Santa and a snowman in bumper cards. Their display won more than 1,200 of the 3,300 votes cast in the power company's annual “Merry & Bright” Holiday Lights Photo Contest.

Defending champ Grace Galante of Jeannette came in second this time with 1,135 votes. She won a $100 Visa gift card.

Her display includes 25,000 lights and large inflatables such as a 25-foot tree, gingerbread house, candy garden and “Joy” sign.

The winning photos are available on the West Penn Power Facebook page, facebook.com/WestPennPower, or parent company FirstEnergy's Flickr page , flickr.com/firstenergycorp.

