Amity, Jeannette residents win Christmas lights contest
Updated 2 hours ago
Stringing more than 36,000 Christmas lights won an Amity resident a $200 Visa gift card and a set of LED lights, West Penn Power Company announced Tuesday.
Carrie Arthur and her family spent weeks creating a light display that included dozens of deer and trees and a bumper car track with Santa and a snowman in bumper cards. Their display won more than 1,200 of the 3,300 votes cast in the power company's annual “Merry & Bright” Holiday Lights Photo Contest.
Defending champ Grace Galante of Jeannette came in second this time with 1,135 votes. She won a $100 Visa gift card.
Her display includes 25,000 lights and large inflatables such as a 25-foot tree, gingerbread house, candy garden and “Joy” sign.
The winning photos are available on the West Penn Power Facebook page, facebook.com/WestPennPower, or parent company FirstEnergy's Flickr page , flickr.com/firstenergycorp.