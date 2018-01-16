Appalachia region expected to lead nation in natural gas production through February

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Appalachia oil and gas region is expected to produce the most natural gas in the country's seven drilling regions through February, according to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration released Tuesday.

The report shows the Appalachia region producing 26.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day through February. That's 377 million cubic feet more than what is expected in January. The Appalachia region — Marcellus and Utica shale — includes Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia.

In all seven drilling regions, natural gas production is estimated to increase by 890 million cubic feet per day through February, the report said.

EIA's report aligns with its forecast made last week that total U.S. natural gas consumption will increase by 3.5 billion cubic feet per day in 2018 and by 2.2 billion cubic feet per day in 2019.

The EIA's report uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation in the nation's seven key regions: Anadarko, Appalachia, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Niobrara and Permian.

To see the full report, visit the website .

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.