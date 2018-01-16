Colleges challenged to recycle

Got a grubby college campus?

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful wants to change that. The organization is challenging local colleges and universities to step up and participate in its RecycleMania competition.

The organization challenges colleges and universities to use the eight-week competition as a benchmarking tool to underscore the effectiveness of recycling and waste reduction. Last year, 320 campuses in 46 states, the District of Columbia and Canada collected 69.9 million tons of recyclables and food organics.

The University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon and Chatham universities are among 11 Pennsylvania schools registered for the 2018 challenge. But officials said there's still time for more schools to take up the challenge. Registration runs through Feb. 2, and the competition begins Feb. 4.

Over an eight-week period each spring, colleges across the United States and Canada report the amount of recycling and trash collected each week and are in turn ranked in various categories based on who recycles the most on a per capita basis. Schools also are ranked by the best recycling rate as a percentage of total waste, and which schools generate the least amount of combined trash and recycling.

“RecycleMania offers a fun incentive to motivate students and staff to increase recycling efforts and reduce waste generation. It is a way to build school spirit and engage and motivate student bodies to be responsible about the amount of waste that is being generated and how that waste is handled,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

