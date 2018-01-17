Frigid morning temperatures result in delays for most schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blistering cold temperatures and nearly two days of steady snowfall prompted most school officials in western Pennsylvania to delay the start of classes today.

The overnight temperature dipped to a low of 3 degrees and likely won't make it past the mid-teens today, which is 15 to 20 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of up to 8 mph whipping in from the southwest will make it feel like minus-5 degrees.

The frigid temperatures, which reduce the effectiveness of salt and chemical treatments, also has hampered efforts to clear roads of the 5 inches or more of snow that has accumulated since Friday.

Ice and mud that piled up on the Mon Wharf in Downtown from a weekend of flooding, subzero temperatures and snow force the city to shut down the parking area on Tuesday. It remains closed.

The weather service also reports that the snowfall totals in the greater Pittsburgh area are higher than last winter.

Since Oct. 1, the region has received 25.1 inches of snow — 8.6 inches above normal and 15 inches more than fell during the same period last year.

This January also has been among the coldest on record, according to the weather service.

So far this month, the mean temperature in the Pittsburgh area is 18.4 degrees, which is minus-9.9 degree below normal, making it the third coldest January on record.

The coldest January on record was in 1977, when the mean temperature in Pittsburgh was 11.4 degrees. The second coldest January was in 1940, when the mean temperature was 17.4 degrees.

But the region is expected to get a temporary reprise from the misery.

Thursday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 28 followed by temperatures rising to a high of about 36 degrees on Friday.

The weekend will be almost balmy with partly sunny skies and high of 47 degrees on Saturday and 52 degrees on Sunday.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.