Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
Regional

Bitter cold has Lake Erie 90 percent frozen

Erie Times-news | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 8:30 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Lake Erie's effect on northwestern Pennsylvania is a lot different today than just three weeks ago.

The lake was 90 percent ice covered as of Tuesday, according to data from the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory with the National Weather Service.

The total ice cover was recorded Tuesday at 7 a.m. The ice cover recorded for all Great Lakes was measured at 32.1 percent. Lake Erie is the most ice-covered of the five lakes.

When Lake Erie is ice covered, the chance of lake-effect snow is greatly diminished. Cold air masses aloft have less chance to absorb lake water via evaporation from an ice-covered lake and then drop it in the form of snowfall, as happened during the record-setting snowfall during Christmas week.

“The lake-effect snow would be diminished with an ice cover on the lake and because the moisture flux is diminished, but there still is a moisture flux through the ice and any cracks that develop,” said Tom King, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

A year ago, Lake Erie was 13 percent ice covered. On Jan. 16, 2016, it had just 7.7 percent ice coverage.

According to information from the U.S. National Ice Center, ice is around 9 inches to 10 inches thick around Erie, and around 7 to 8 inches thick near Cleveland.

“There is a little bit of open water on the far eastern end of Lake Erie,” King said. “The ice in the western end of the lake is more solid and significant. It's shallower in the western end, so that's typical. There's a lot of shore ice near Erie.”

Ice cover has fluctuated a bit in the first weeks of the new year because of a string of higher temperatures that caused a bit of melt, according to the research laboratory. Ice cover was measured at 87 percent on Jan. 7, then dipped to 60 percent on Friday. It has been steadily increasing daily since.

The high temperature is again expected to be above freezing for at least six straight days starting Friday, according to the weather service forecast. The high temperature will be around 46 degrees Sunday and Monday.

“We could get breakups by strong winds and/or warmer temperatures because those are the two things that tend to disrupt the ice on the lake,” King said. “Is it going to significantly change the ice coverage? Probably not.”

Related Content
Even the eyelashes freeze: Russia sees minus 88.6 degrees F
MOSCOW — Even thermometers can't keep up with the plunging temperatures in Russia's remote Yakutia region, which hit minus 88.6 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas ...
Ice to dye for: South Connellsville women create frozen rainbows 
In her 20s, Sheila Lytle and a friend decided winter could use some more color so they tried to dye icicles. "We actually tried Kool-Aid and ...
Rainbow-colored ice cascades above Route 119 in Connellsville 
Driving along Route 119 near Connellsville, motorists can see green, blue and red ice cascading down the side of a cliff along Buttermore Boulevard. While ...
Michele King, 26, looks out over frozen Lake Erie, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Cleveland. Dangerously cold temperatures have gripped wide swaths of the U.S. from Texas to New England. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Michele King, 26, looks out over frozen Lake Erie, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Cleveland. Dangerously cold temperatures have gripped wide swaths of the U.S. from Texas to New England. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Ice forms on a breakwall along Lake Erie with the city of Cleveland in the background, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Cleveland. Dangerously cold temperatures have gripped wide swaths of the U.S. from Texas to New England. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Ice forms on a breakwall along Lake Erie with the city of Cleveland in the background, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Cleveland. Dangerously cold temperatures have gripped wide swaths of the U.S. from Texas to New England. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.