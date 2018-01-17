Suspected Indiana County state police impersonator turned out to be a trooper

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police figured out who pulled over a motorist in Indiana County last week — a state trooper.

Police on Tuesday asked for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer during a Jan. 8 traffic stop on Route 56 in Brush Valley Township.

But about five hours later, the agency announced that investigators had confirmed that it was a trooper who made the stop.

The purported 18-year-old victim reported being pulled over by a gray Ford Taurus with red and blue flashing lights, according to the original news release. The man didn't have a badge or identify himself as a police officer with a department, police said at first.

The victim told investigators that he was stopped for “following too closely” and said he was yelled at by the man who pulled him over. The victim gave police a description of the man.

The incident was unfounded, police said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.