Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Gay couple gets 'hateful' flyers, not wedding programs

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Stephen Heasley (left) and Andrew Borg are suing Vistaprint for attacking the couple because they’re gay by replacing their wedding program order with the “hateful, discriminatory” pamphlets.
Courtesy of Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg
Stephen Heasley (left) and Andrew Borg are suing Vistaprint for attacking the couple because they’re gay by replacing their wedding program order with the “hateful, discriminatory” pamphlets.

Updated 15 hours ago

BOSTON — Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg were excited to see the programs they ordered for their September wedding in Butler County.

But when the package arrived, the couple was horrified to instead find religious pamphlets with messages about temptation and sin, according to a federal lawsuit against printing company Vistaprint.

Heasley is a native of Butler County, KDKA reports. The couple currently live in Australia.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Massachusetts, accuses Vistaprint of attacking the couple because they're gay by replacing their wedding program order with the “hateful, discriminatory” pamphlets.

“Our goal is to hold Vistaprint accountable for the harm they have caused, to give a voice to others who may have been similarly victimized, to help prevent this from happening to someone else and to send a message that there will be consequences for acts of hate perpetrated against others,” the couple, who got married in Pennsylvania in September, said in a statement.

Vistaprint officials didn't immediately respond to a phone and email messages from the Associated Press on Wednesday. But the Dutch company, which has a regional headquarters in Massachusetts, told media outlets that it would never discriminate against its customers and is investigating the incident.

The lawsuit says the pamphlets received by the couple on the eve of their wedding included phrases such as “fight against Satan's temptation and pursue what is good” and “do not set on the path of the wicked or walk in the way of evildoers.” The couple, who lives in Australia, says the pamphlets were designed to intimidate and threaten them.

David Gottlieb, an attorney for the couple, said they did not complain to Vistaprint at the time of their wedding because they had to scramble to print their own programs in time for the ceremony. Gottlieb said they hope that their lawsuit will bring public attention to the issue to ensure others don't receive the same treatment.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, accuses Vistaprint of discriminating against the couple because they're gay and breaching a contract for not delivering the programs they ordered.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.