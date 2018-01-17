Police: Inmate swallowed razor blade, tried to kill Somerset prison guard

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A self-proclaimed white supremacist serving a life sentence for murder at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset has been charged with trying to slit a prison guard's throat at a hospital last month, using a razor blade he swallowed.

William Amos Cramer, 26, originally of McClellandtown, Fayette County, also is charged with assault by life prisoner, aggravated assault, assault by prisoner and simple assault in connection with the Dec. 3 scheme at Somerset Hospital.

“Apparently Cramer, a self-avowed white supremacist, viewed the victim officer as being friendly with African-American inmates at SCI-Somerset and found this offensive,” Somerset Borough Police Chief Randy Cox reported in a news release.

Cramer was taken from the state prison to Somerset Hospital for treatment on Dec. 3 and allegedly used the razor blade to attack an SCI-Somerset corrections officer in a hospital room, police said.

Cramer's intention was to slit the officer's throat, according to an affidavit. Two other corrections officers were present when Cramer lunged at the officer as he adjusted one of his handcuffs, police said.

Noticing Cramer's sudden movement and an object in his hand, the victim was able to move out of the way and wasn't injured, Cox said.

Cramer told police he accessed the razor blade inside SCI-Somerset, swallowed it and then passed it in a bathroom at the hospital, according to the criminal complaint. He was able to conceal it on his person until he attacked the officer, police said.

Cramer has since been transferred to SCI-Forest.

SCI inmates routinely are treated at Somerset Hospital, and both the hospital and institution go “to great lengths to provide appropriate security,” Cox reported. While inmates are treated, they are segregated from other patients and visitors and are under the supervision of multiple corrections officers, he said.

In 2013, Cramer was convicted of murdering his cellmate, William Sherry, 28, in the Cambria County Prison. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

At the time, he was serving a sentence from a 2009 conviction for attempted robbery in Fayette County, according to online records.

In 2015, Cramer was found guilty in Northumberland County Court of slashing a state correctional officer's throat.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.