Fayette County woman jailed for exposing infant to fentanyl, troopers say

The mother of a three-month-old Fayette County infant who had to be airlifted to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh in November for treatment of a suspected opioid overdose now faces criminal charges.

Crystal D. Cumberland, 27, of North Union Township, was arraigned Wednesday on aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment and other charges, according to online court records.

According to an affidavit filed by Trooper Robert Wilson of Uniontown before District Judge Nathan Henning, paramedics were summoned to Cumberland's residence on the 500 block of Independence Avenue for a report of a baby girl having trouble breathing at approximately 4:42 p.m. Nov. 13.

The infant was diagnosed as being “exposed to heroin or some other type of opioid” and flown to the Pittsburgh hospital, Wilson said in court documents.

At the hospital, Wilson said the infant was treated with several doses of Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“After obtaining a search warrant for the medical records, it was found that the infant was exposed to a near fatal dose of fentanyl. The accused was found to have admitted to hospital staff to snorting a white powder to get high,” Wilson said.

Cumberland was ordered held in the Fayette County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.

