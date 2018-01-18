Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Feds opaque on impact government shutdown would have locally

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
A closure sign is seen on a barricade at the World War Two Memorial in Washington October 1, 2013. Despite the U.S. government shutdown affecting the site, a barricade was removed to give veterans access to the memorial today. Up to one million federal workers were thrown temporarily out of work on Tuesday as the U.S. government partially shut down for the first time in 17 years in a standoff between President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans over healthcare reforms. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)
REUTERS
Updated 11 minutes ago

Local and national federal officials aren't saying much about how a federal shutdown could affect area residents. But, if past shutdowns are a guide, the effects could be considerable if it lasts very long.

A request to the Pittsburgh Federal Executive Board about which offices and services would be affected if Congress doesn't pass a spending bill Friday got punted to the Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C.

That office responded by sending a link to a web page with policy documents on furloughing federal employees during shutdowns and referring any detailed question to the Office of Management and Budget. Congress fails to do its job so often that agencies have developed policies for dealing with that failure, but those documents don't answer the question of how it affects Western Pennsylvania.

The Office of Management and Budget hasn't responded to a request for information.

Still, some things are clear. The Postal Service is self-funded and will not be affected by a budget impasse, spokeswoman Karen Mazurkiewicz said.

“Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all post offices will remain open for business as usual,” the agency's official statement said. “Because we are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a government shutdown.”

An action plan the Social Security Administration posted in December says that paying benefits is exempted from a shutdown. But the agency would suspend several services, such as issuing new or replacement Social Security cards and replacement Medicare cards.

The Department of Veterans Affairs' plan notes that processing benefits will continue. In a 16-day shutdown in 2013, however, the agency warned that it was running out of money to pay disability and pension benefits.

The plans filed by other agencies are available online at whitehouse.gov/omb/agency-contingency-plans/.

During the 2013 shutdown, the federal courts in Western Pennsylvania kept operating , but employees didn't get paid until after Congress passed a budget.

Joshua Lewis, the clerk of courts for the Western District, said the court can't comment on what actions it will take until a shutdown actually occurs.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

