Former Washington County judge Paul Pozonsky disbarred for stealing, using cocaine

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has disbarred a former Washington County judge who was convicted of stealing cocaine from evidence in the county drug court that he founded.

In the opinion written by Justice Debra McCloskey Todd, the court ruled Thursday that former Judge Paul Pozonsky's “wanton disregard for the law, the judicial system, and the public, while holding judicial office” is “a compelling aggravating factor warranting his disbarment.”

Pozonsky, 62, formed Washington County's drug court in 2005 and presided over all cases brought before it.

According to court documents, he used his position as a judge, from late 2010 through January 2012, to regularly smuggle cocaine from an evidence locker in his chambers so he could use the illicit substance at his home.

He attempted to conceal the thefts by substituting baking powder and other substances for the stolen cocaine, the case documents note.

Pozonsky resigned from the bench in June 2012 and resumed active status as an attorney.

He moved to Alaska, acting as a workers' compensation hearing judge from Oct. 8, 2012 until he resigned two months later.

Pozonsky pleaded guilty in March 2015 to theft, obstructing administration of law and misapplication of entrusted property of a government institution, all graded as second-degree misdemeanors, in the Washington County cocaine thefts.

Sentenced to up to nearly two years in prison, he served a minimum term of one month behind bars followed by two years of probation.

Pozonsky's state law license had been temporarily suspended since August 2015.

At an April 2017 hearing before the Supreme Court in Pittsburgh, Pozonsky's attorney and former law clerk, James Andrew Salemme, argued that Pozonsky deserves a second chance to rebuild his life and career.

But an attorney for the state's Office of Disciplinary Counsel said Pozonsky should be subjected to the harshest sanction because his actions eroded the public trust.

Todd wrote in Thursday's ruling that Pozonsky's theft and use of illegal drugs, “while simultaneously pretending to honestly and conscientiously devise appropriate sentencing and treatment plans for those appearing before him, seriously damaged the integrity of this process, rendering it, in essence, a sham and a farce.”

During a March 2016 disciplinary hearing, Pozonsky acknowledged he'd used cocaine since the 1980s, including during his tenure on the Washington County bench and his prior service as a magisterial district judge.

Pozonsky denied that he heard cases while under the influence of cocaine or that he was addicted to the drug when he began stealing from the evidence locker.

Pozonsky testified that he first sought treatment for his cocaine use in May 2011 and stopped using any controlled substances on Jan. 24, 2012.

Pozonsky said he'd volunteered at drug abuse rehabilitation centers and that he was completing a nine-week program to become a rehabilitation specialist.

But the Supreme Court ruled that such mitigating factors don't outweigh “the momentous gravity of Pozonsky's use of his judicial office to commit crimes.”

