No injuries reported in chemical fire at Chartiers plant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No injuries have been reported in a chemical fire that broke out at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dynamet Incorporated in Chartiers Township, Washington County.

But a Washington County 911 dispatcher said a plant employee reported not feeling well and was being checked out.

Chartiers Township firefighters said residents in the area along Museum Road initially were told to shelter in place because of concern about thick smoke created by the blaze, but that advisory was lifted at about 10:30 p.m. Firefighters remained at the scene at midnight but said the fire was under control.

About a half dozen firefighting units were called to the scene, along with a hazardous materials response team.

Dynamet manufactures titanium bar, wire and coil products, according to the company's website.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.