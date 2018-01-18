Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Cambria County doctor charged with indecent assault of 12-year-old patient

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 11:21 p.m.

A pediatrician with offices in Cambria and Somerset counties had “inappropriate physical contact” with a 12-year-old patient, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Barto, 70, of Johnstown, is charged by Richland Township police with two counts each of indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

“These charges are deeply disturbing because the accused is a pediatrician — someone who is in close contact with children and in whom patients and the community place their trust,” Shapiro said in a statement. “We have a zero tolerance policy for the sexual abuse of children and my office will prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law, no matter who they are.”

The victim told her mother about the assault, and her mother contacted Richland Township Police.

Shapiro said an investigation is underway into whether there were other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Office of Attorney General at 412-565-7680 or Richland Township Police at 814-266-8333.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

