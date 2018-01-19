3 injured in crash that closed Route 28 in Rayburn, Armstrong County
Updated 3 hours ago
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Armstrong County that closed Routes 28/66.
State police said Donovan W. Ashe, 18, of Kittanning, was speeding northbound in Rayburn Township at 2:37 p.m. when his Honda Civic slid on gravel and salt near the center of the road. The car slid into oncoming traffic, collided with a Dodge Caravan and then struck an embankment, which caused the car's engine to become dislodged, according to state police.
Ashe and his passenger, a 15-year-old Kittanning female who state police did not identify in a news release, and the driver of the other vehicle, Tonya Harmon, 28, of New Bethlehem, were flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment of what state police described as serious injuries, including broken bones and head injuries.
Police said they expect to charge Ashe in connection with the crash, but nothing had been filed Friday morning.
The road was closed between Poverty Hill Road and Anderson Creek Road.