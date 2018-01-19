Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

University of Pittsburgh faculty members seek union

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh
Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh

Updated 2 hours ago

With two successful organizing campaigns under its belt among part-time faculties at local universities, the United Steel Workers of America will launch a card drive Monday in Oakland among University of Pittsburgh faculty members.

The rally follows two years of work behind the scenes gathering support among some 4,000 full and part-time faculty members at Pitt's Oakland campus and campuses in Greensburg, Johnstown, Titusville and Bradford. The school of medicine was not included in the organizing drive.

A USW spokeswoman said faculty organizers will speak in support of the union drive and sign the first union cards at the rally at noon at the William Pitt Union. The union already has gathered faculty testimonials from professors across Pitt and posted them online..

Organizers say faculty members are seeking a voice in issues including pay and job security for adjunct faculty to academic freedom and shared governance of the university.

The USW previously won elections among units representing a total of about 600 part-time faculty at Point Park and Robert Morris universities. Officials at Duquesne University are contesting the results of a USW election there that would cover about 100 adjunct faculty members, if it is upheld.

Last month, a group representing some 2,000 graduate teaching and research assistants at Pitt delivered union cards to the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board in Harrisburg and petitioned for an election to become a collective bargaining unit under the auspices of the United Steelworkers of America. Officials have yet to schedule an election.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.