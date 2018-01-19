State awards $2.4 million to airports for safety, equipment upgrades
McVille Airport in Armstrong County is among nine airports getting a share of nearly $2.4 million from the state aimed at safety and equipment upgrades, the state announced Friday.
The money comes through the Aviation Development Program, which is funded by the state's jet fuel tax. Public-use airports in the state are eligible.
“Supporting our roughly 400 airports not only keeps goods and people moving, but also supports hundreds of thousands of jobs,” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “These investments ensure safe operations and assist with key upgrades.”
McVille is getting $45,000 to buy equipment to maintain its airfield.
Other airports receiving funding:
Bucks County: Pennridge Airport — $600,000 to reconstruct a taxiway.
Crawford County: Port Meadville Airport — $337,500 to rehabilitate an existing fuel facility.
Lackawanna County: Seamans Airport — $73,500 to rehabilitate the existing runway.
Lancaster County: Donegal Springs Airport — $292,500 to rehabilitate the existing aircraft parking apron and expand an existing taxiway.
Lackawanna/Luzerne County: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport — $279,375 to acquire equipment to maintain the airfield and terminal area.
McKean County: Bradford Regional Airport — $112,500 to acquire airfield maintenance equipment.
Somerset County: Somerset County Airport — $75,000 to design a new above-ground fuel facility.
Washington County: Finleyville Airport — $540,000 to rehabilitate the existing runway.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.