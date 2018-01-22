Region finally gets break from cold, but don't get used to it

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After all that ice, snow and sub-freezing temperatures, it seems kind of ironic that Pittsburgh owes thanks to a snow storm for a spring-like day.

Temperatures will rise into the low 60s on Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Pat Herald said. That comes after the region endured 13 of 21 days in January below freezing.

To put it in perspective — Monday's forecast high in Pittsburgh is about the same as it is in Phoenix.

There will be some showers in the morning, but the afternoon will be dry, Herald said.

“In general, it's going to be a pretty nice day,” he said.

A snow storm in the plains is why it's warm here, Herald said. A low pressure system over Kansas early Monday morning and causing winter storm and blizzard warnings there is pumping warm, moist air over the Pittsburgh region.

While certainly warm — 25 degrees above normal — the record for today won't be threatened. The record high of 75 degrees has stood since 1906, Herald said.

But as they often say in Pittsburgh, if you don't like the weather, just wait and it will change. The warmth isn't going to last.

That same weather system bringing the warmth for Monday will cool things down as it crosses the Great Lakes early Tuesday. It will be 20 degrees cooler by Tuesday afternoon, falling into the low 40s Tuesday, and a high in the low 30s on Wednesday.

There will be chances behind the front, but nothing significant, Herald said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.