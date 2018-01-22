Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Region finally gets break from cold, but don't get used to it

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 4:42 a.m.
People got and enjoyed the warm weather at North Park Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
People got and enjoyed the warm weather at North Park Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

After all that ice, snow and sub-freezing temperatures, it seems kind of ironic that Pittsburgh owes thanks to a snow storm for a spring-like day.

Temperatures will rise into the low 60s on Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Pat Herald said. That comes after the region endured 13 of 21 days in January below freezing.

To put it in perspective — Monday's forecast high in Pittsburgh is about the same as it is in Phoenix.

There will be some showers in the morning, but the afternoon will be dry, Herald said.

“In general, it's going to be a pretty nice day,” he said.

A snow storm in the plains is why it's warm here, Herald said. A low pressure system over Kansas early Monday morning and causing winter storm and blizzard warnings there is pumping warm, moist air over the Pittsburgh region.

While certainly warm — 25 degrees above normal — the record for today won't be threatened. The record high of 75 degrees has stood since 1906, Herald said.

But as they often say in Pittsburgh, if you don't like the weather, just wait and it will change. The warmth isn't going to last.

That same weather system bringing the warmth for Monday will cool things down as it crosses the Great Lakes early Tuesday. It will be 20 degrees cooler by Tuesday afternoon, falling into the low 40s Tuesday, and a high in the low 30s on Wednesday.

There will be chances behind the front, but nothing significant, Herald said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.