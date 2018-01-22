Pittsburgh drivers paying higher prices at the pump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gasoline prices continue to rise in the Pittsburgh region, and are higher than they were a month ago and a year ago.

Average retail gas prices have gone up 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy and its daily survey of 731 gas outlets in Pittsburgh.

That compares to a national average of $2.53 per gallon, which is unchanged in the past week.

In Pittsburgh, prices are 22.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago, and 9.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Nationally, prices are up 22.7 cents per gallon over a year ago, and 8.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

“After several weeks of rising gasoline prices, it appears that perhaps the tide has turned and the bigger increases have started to fade,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Oil prices remain near multi-year highs but do show some signs of buckling at least slightly, but for motorists, we have not and may not see sizable relief just yet. Great Lakes refinery issues continue to flare up with no warning, and gas prices there may continue to be more volatile in coming weeks.

“Meanwhile, total U.S. oil inventories stand 127 million barrels lower than a year ago, which has led gas prices to these seasonally high levels,” DeHaan said. “What continues to impress is the large spread in prices between stations nearby, even as gas prices remain somewhat low, unsuspecting motorists have seen price differences of 10 to as much as 50 cents per gallon between neighboring stations in some large cities.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.