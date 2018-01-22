Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

List of federal offices affected by partial shutdown

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
A sign posted at the entrance to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County alerts visitors that its closed due to the federal government shutdown on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 01, 2013.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
A sign posted at the entrance to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County alerts visitors that its closed due to the federal government shutdown on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 01, 2013.

Updated 44 minutes ago

What we know so far about what offices/services are open, closed or suspended because of the partial federal government shutdown:

Open:

• Post Offices are self-funded

• Federal courts are funded for at least the next three weeks

• VA Healthcare System

• National Weather Service

Open with some restriction on services (call before you go):

• Social Security offices

• Veterans benefits offices

• Army Corps of Engineers is operating river navigation but has closed its recreation areas.

Closed except for emergency or necessary work:

• National parks

• National forest campgrounds

• Department of Agriculture's Office of Rural Development

• Small Business Administration

• Census Bureau

Related Content
Senate talks fall short, shutdown extends into workweek
WASHINGTON — The government shutdown is set to sow more disruption and political peril Monday after the Senate inched closer but ultimately fell short of ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.