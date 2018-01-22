Proposed redesign for Route 119 section in Fayette County to be unveiled

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A planned redesign of a section of Route 119 in Fayette County will be the subject of a PennDOT open house scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

The open house on the Route 119 safety upgrade project will be held at the Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall, 260 Keefer Road, Connellsville.

At the meeting, PennDOT officials will unveil their recommended alternative design for Route 119 in Bullskin and Upper Tyrone townships.

The alternative, based in part on public input, includes a partial interchange, elimination of traffic signals and restricted turning movements at the Kingview Road and McClure Road intersections with Route 119.

The public will be able to view and comment on the project plans at any time during the two-hour period.

PennDOT officials will be on hand to explain the project and answer questions one-on-one.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.