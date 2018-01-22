Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Groups will count homeless in area Wednesday

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Vinnie Fordyce (left), 45, Joe G. (center), 48, and Gary Patterson, 47, stay out of the cold in the warming area at The Light of Life Rescue Mission in Pittsburgh's North Side on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2014. Fordyce came to the center after spending the night in a bus shelter, he said.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
Updated 12 hours ago

Human service providers in Beaver County will take part in a federally-mandated nationwide count of homeless people Wednesday.

The Point-in-Time survey takes place each January, under the direction of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to provide a snapshot of homelessness in counties that receive federal funding to serve their homeless population.

The Cornerstone of Beaver County and the Beaver County Continuum of Care conduct the count of homeless people who are in emergency shelters, safe havens or transitional housing, as well as those who are on the streets of local communities.

Warming centers will be located 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following Beaver County locations, where food, supplies and housing referrals will be provided to those in need who also can report in for the count: Broadcast Cafe, 464 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa; Center for Hope, 740 Park Road (use Maplewood Street entrance), Ambridge.

Other warming centers are slated 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at T.R.A.I.L.S. Ministries, 918 Seventh Ave., Beaver Falls, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mental Health Association, 105 Brighton Ave. (second floor), Rochester.

The Salvation Army Mobile Response Unit, or canteen, will circulate among three rural sites to provide free hot food and referrals: Darlington municipal building, 3590 Darlington Road, noon to 1:30 p.m.; Midland municipal building, 946 Railroad Ave., 2 to 3:30 p.m.; near the Hookstown ball fields, 1128 State Route 168, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who knows of people sleeping on streets, in abandoned buildings, in cars, or in other places in Beaver County not meant for human habitation is asked to call 724-846-6400.

In the 2017 PIT, 98 homeless people were documented in Beaver County.

In Westmoreland County, last year's count recorded 49 homeless households with 67 people. That was down by nearly half from each of the two prior years — 126 homeless people in 2016 and 135 in 2015.

In Armstrong County, there were 54 homeless people reported in 2017, 76 in 2016 and 62 in 2015.

In Allegheny County, the homeless count dropped from 1,573 in 2014 to 1,424 in 2015 and 1,156 in January 2016

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

