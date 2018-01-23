Overnight storms topple trees, knock out power

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Motorists should be alert for debris on roads in the Pittsburgh region after storms with high winds moved through the area overnight.

There were reports of trees and power lines down in various areas, causing some roads to be restricted or closed. Wind gusts exceeded 50 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

A pine tree collapsed onto a woman's home in Marshall Township around 3 a.m., right atop the bedroom in which she was sleeping, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported. She was not hurt, but her home was being damaged by water leaking in.

A tree was also reported down in Point Breeze, the station reported.

Wires were down on Logan Ferry Road in Murrysville, affecting traffic and power, WPXI reported.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Murrysville police posted on Twitter that Logan Ferry Road was closed at Holiday Park Drive because of downed wires.

Logan Ferry Rd at Holiday Park Dr closed due to wires down. Power Company on scene. — Murrysville Police (@MurrysvillePD) January 23, 2018

Power outages

First Energy and Duquesne Light were reporting thousands of power outages across the region early this morning.

As of 8:30 a.m., First Energy was reporting about 2,600 customers affected. Westmoreland County was the most heavily impacted, with more than 1,000 without power and most of those, more than 800, in Murrysville.

Just over 600 were affected in Washington County; more than 200 in Allegheny County; and about 100 in Armstrong County.

Just pulled up to Logan Ferry Road in Murrysville. All of the surrounding houses are dark, power is out. Crews are blocking the road as they work to fix outage. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/uy0e5MIuED — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 23, 2018

Duquesne Light was reporting an increasing number of outages as the morning went on, rising to almost 1,400 by 7:30 a.m. But by 8:30 a.m., crews appeared to be making progress, with the total number of outages down to about 800.

Most of the outages, 560, were in Ross. Plum, most heavily affected earlier in the morning, was down to about 80 without power.

The showers and gusty winds were with a cold front that moved through the area. After reaching a high in the low 60s Monday, the temperature will fall throughout the day today to the low 40s by the afternoon, and the high Wednesday will be in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

This report will be updated throughout the morning.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.