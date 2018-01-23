Winter blood shortage reaches 'critical level,' Red Cross says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The American Red Cross has issued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors after severe winter weather and seasonal flu caused an increase in cancelled donations.

According to the Red Cross, more than 550 blood drives were cancelled in January because of winter weather, causing more than 16,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected through last week.

Bitter cold and widespread flu have caused low turnout at many blood drives.

“Blood and platelet donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in,” Clifford Numark, senior vice president of Red Cross Blood Services, said. “Donors are critically needed to restock the shelves for patients in their community as well as areas where donors are unable to give due to inclement weather.”

To make an appointment to donate blood or platelets, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.