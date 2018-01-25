Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

60 horses quarantined at The Meadows, 1 diagnosed with equine herpes virus

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Horses in two barns at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington County are under quarantine after one was diagnosed with the contagious equine herpes virus, officials said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was notified Wednesday that a horse at the track tested positive and is being treated for the virus, also known as EHV-1. It is a mild respiratory virus.

The department said in a news release Thursday that the infected horse was responding well to treatment.

Trainers are monitoring two of the roughly 60 horses in the quarantined barns because they had elevated temperatures. No other horses have shown signs of illness.

Symptoms include fever, nasal discharge, lethargy and neurological issues, according to a fact sheet from the Equine Disease Communication Center.

The virus can be spread through the air, via humans or on contaminated surfaces, the fact sheet states.

The Department of Agriculture said Meadows Racetrack was closed Wednesday because of a power outage and poor track conditions. It reopened Thursday. Non-quarantined horses were allowed to jog around the track. Pending improved track conditions, those horses will be eligible to race again Saturday.

Unless a new case is detected, all horses can be cleared after 28 days without symptoms or 21 days with confirmation of negative test results for the virus. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

