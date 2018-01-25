USS Pittsburgh wins two awards in competition
The USS Pittsburgh, SSN 720, won two awards as part of the annual Battle Efficiency Competition.
The nuclear-powered, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine won a red and green "N" for outstanding navigation/operations readiness and a white "P" for outstanding personnel readiness.
"I think a lot of this award and I spent a lot of time making sure we got it to the right crew," Capt. Ollie Lewis, commodore of Submarine Squadron Twelve, said of the personnel award.
The competition evaluates submarine commands on their year-long performance and their readiness in key areas including engineering, weapons, strategic and repair.
Carnegie native Cmdr. Jason Deichler took over control of the USS Pittsburgh this month.
It launched in 1984 and operates out of Groton, Conn. The Pittsburgh's battle history includes being one of the first U.S. fast-attack submarines to fire Tomahawk cruise missiles during Operation Desert Storm and participating in combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom.