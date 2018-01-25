Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Lowe's to hire 650 seasonal workers in Pittsburgh area

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Lowe's Home Improvement
Michael Dwyer/AP
Lowe's Home Improvement

Updated 42 minutes ago

Lowe's said this week that it plans to hire 650 employees in the Pittsburgh area as it prepares for the busy spring home-improvement season.

The local hiring is part of a broader effort to hire 3,400 seasonal workers across Pennsylvania and 53,000 nationally. Lowe's said it employs nearly 250,000 people.

Lowe's said seasonal positions typically support operations from March through September. Last year, about 40 percent of seasonal hires moved into permanent part- and full-time jobs, the company said in a news release.

Fellow home-improvement chain Home Depot did not say whether it plans to go on a similar hiring spree. The company said its employment projections won't come out until spring.

Lowe's plans to hold a job fair on Feb. 24 to recruit seasonal workers for jobs at stores in Cranberry, McCandless, Richland, Monroeville and Frazer. The job fair will be held at the Cranberry store at 1717 Route 228. For details, call 724-778-3232.

Available positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, assemblers of outdoor products and loaders. Job seekers can learn more about available positions and apply online at Lowes.com/SpringHire .

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

