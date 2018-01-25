Erie woman charged in Springfield woman's suspected OD death

The Pennsylvania State Police charge that an Erie woman supplied drugs that caused a Springfield Township woman's overdose death on Wednesday morning.

Janell N. Terry, 40, the defendant, was arraigned Thursday morning by North East District Judge Scott Hammer on charges of possession with intent to deliver, drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry is accused in the death of a 38-year-old woman, identified by state police and the Erie County Coroner's Office as Allison J. Delfft, who was pronounced dead at a residence in the 12900 block of Old Lake Road in Springfield Township late Wednesday morning.

The cause of Delfft's death is pending the results of toxicology, said Erie County Deputy Coroner John Maloney, who pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to information in the criminal complaint filed against Terry, state police found needles, an unknown light brown powder and other suspected drug paraphernalia “associated with heroin users” with Delfft. Investigators seized the items as well as three cell phones, state police Trooper David Rudd wrote in the affidavit of probable cause accompanying the criminal complaint.

Investigators learned that some people had given Delfft a ride Tuesday to an address in the 1200 block of West Eighth Street, where Delfft exited the car, walked up a driveway and went into an apartment at the back of a residence. A woman the people in the car knew as “Nikki” — later identified as Terry — left the residence, walked past the car, got into a pickup occupied by a male and left, according to the affidavit.

Investigators were told that the truck returned a short time later and Nikki got out, walked past the car and went into the back of the residence. A short time later, Delfft came out of the back of the residence, returned to the car and said, “I am good, we can go now,” Rudd wrote in the affidavit.

According to police, the Delfft and the people with her stopped at a Country Fair store in Erie, and after going inside alone Delfft was later found passed out in a bathroom stall, and next to her was a syringe with a bag of “brownish powder.” Delfft eventually woke up and returned home, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said they learned from another person that the person had gotten a text message from Delfft in October and that Delfft told the person her phone was not working and she was using her friend's cell phone. Troopers on Wednesday went through the text messages on the Delfft's phone and they found hundreds of messages between Delfft and the other phone number, which was saved as “Nikki” in Delfft's contacts. The messages referenced “drug talk,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators said they identified Terry as “Nikki” through photos on social media.

Terry was placed in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond after her arraignment.