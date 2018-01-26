Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Sunny, warm weather comes ahead of rain, snow, colder temperatures

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 4:57 a.m.
National Weather Service

Updated 5 hours ago

TGIF, everybody.

Enjoy the weather today. It will last a day.

There will be plenty of sunshine, with only some high clouds passing by, according to the National Weather Service.

After a cold morning, the temperature will rise to well-above normal for late January. The high will go into the 50s.

But it's not going to last into the weekend.

Rain is forecast for Saturday ahead of a cold front, and a high temperature again in the 50s.

More cold air is expected to arrive Sunday night and Monday, along with snow showers and temperatures more typical for this time of year. Monday's forecast high is 35 — about 20 degrees colder than it's going to be Friday.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

