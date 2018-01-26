Police chase ends in crash, foot pursuit in Butler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Butler are looking for a man who led them on a chase that ended with a crash on North Chestnut Street in the City of Butler early Friday morning.

State police said that around 2:30 a.m., they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver didn't stop, and a pursuit was started on Chestnut Street.

The vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant North Chestnut at West Brady Street, and the driver fled on foot.

Police briefly pursued the driver on foot, but did not catch him.

The driver was described only as a known black male. His name was not released.

State police said they are following multiple leads, and the investigation continues.

