Two Indiana County men charged in separate shooting incidents

Two Indiana County men were arraigned this week on multiple criminal charges related to separate shooting incidents in Marion Center and Indiana.

State police in Indiana said a 46-year-old woman suffered minor injuries early Thursday when Michael Chilensky, 43, of Marion Center fired several shots near a vehicle on the 100 block of Manor Street about 12:30 a.m. Police said the woman was treated for unspecified injuries at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Troopers said a 9-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man were in the vicinity at the time.

The case remains under investigation.

Chilensky was arraigned before District Judge Christopher Welch on charges of aggravated assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.

In a separate incident, Jared Ferra, 29, of Indiana, was released Thursday from the county jail after posting $5,000 bail on charges of discharging a firearm in an occupied structure and reckless endangerment.

Borough police reported they were called to an apartment on the 500 block of Anderson Avenue for reports of a man firing a gun about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police allege Ferra's 9 mm pistol went off as he was loading it and the bullet went through the floor of his upstairs apartment into a love seat in the living room of an apartment below. The tenant in the downstairs apartment was lying on a couch near the love seat, police said.

Ferra's preliminary hearing is scheduled on Feb. 6.

