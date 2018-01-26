Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Two Indiana County men charged in separate shooting incidents

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 10:12 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Two Indiana County men were arraigned this week on multiple criminal charges related to separate shooting incidents in Marion Center and Indiana.

State police in Indiana said a 46-year-old woman suffered minor injuries early Thursday when Michael Chilensky, 43, of Marion Center fired several shots near a vehicle on the 100 block of Manor Street about 12:30 a.m. Police said the woman was treated for unspecified injuries at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Troopers said a 9-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man were in the vicinity at the time.

The case remains under investigation.

Chilensky was arraigned before District Judge Christopher Welch on charges of aggravated assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.

In a separate incident, Jared Ferra, 29, of Indiana, was released Thursday from the county jail after posting $5,000 bail on charges of discharging a firearm in an occupied structure and reckless endangerment.

Borough police reported they were called to an apartment on the 500 block of Anderson Avenue for reports of a man firing a gun about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police allege Ferra's 9 mm pistol went off as he was loading it and the bullet went through the floor of his upstairs apartment into a love seat in the living room of an apartment below. The tenant in the downstairs apartment was lying on a couch near the love seat, police said.

Ferra's preliminary hearing is scheduled on Feb. 6.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.