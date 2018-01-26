Beaver County Commissioners to appeal order for property assessments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Beaver County Commissioners on Friday unanimously agreed to file an appeal to conduct a property reassessment.

Beaver County judges ordered the first reassessment of all properties in the county for the first time since 1982.

Responding to a developer's complaint, two judges ordered Beaver County commissioners to have a reassessment contract in hand by June 15 and to have the ordeal completed by June 15, 2020.

The reassessment project could cost $8 million or more, according to estimates.

The Commissioners action followed a denial by Judge Dale Fouse for post-trial relief sought by the county, according to the Beaver County Times.

Beaver Commissioner Daniel Camp who made the motion to file the appeal issued a statement after the meeting: “I continue to believe that a reassessment is not in the best interest of the taxpayers that I represent. I have done, and will continue to do, everything in my power to oppose it.

“Make no mistake about it, we are not filing this appeal as a stall tactic,” he wrote. “I believe we will prevail in our appeal.”

