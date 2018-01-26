Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Beaver County Commissioners to appeal order for property assessments

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 9:48 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Beaver County Commissioners on Friday unanimously agreed to file an appeal to conduct a property reassessment.

Beaver County judges ordered the first reassessment of all properties in the county for the first time since 1982.

Responding to a developer's complaint, two judges ordered Beaver County commissioners to have a reassessment contract in hand by June 15 and to have the ordeal completed by June 15, 2020.

The reassessment project could cost $8 million or more, according to estimates.

The Commissioners action followed a denial by Judge Dale Fouse for post-trial relief sought by the county, according to the Beaver County Times.

Beaver Commissioner Daniel Camp who made the motion to file the appeal issued a statement after the meeting: “I continue to believe that a reassessment is not in the best interest of the taxpayers that I represent. I have done, and will continue to do, everything in my power to oppose it.

“Make no mistake about it, we are not filing this appeal as a stall tactic,” he wrote. “I believe we will prevail in our appeal.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

