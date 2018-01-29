Dozens of vehicles vandalized at Seven Springs
State police are investigating after more than two dozen cars were vandalized this weekend at Seven Springs Resort.
According to a news release from the Somerset barracks, someone damaged 25 vehicles parked at the resort between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Total damage was estimated at about $30,000.
Resort spokeswoman Katie Buchan said the damaged vehicles were parked in a lot adjacent to the ski slopes, and all belonged to guests of the resort. Employees helped notify the vehicles' owners and brought out shop vacuums, tape and clear plastic to clean up broken glass and temporarily patch broken windows so the vehicles could be driven home.
Victims told WJAC-TV that nothing was stolen, but windows, gas caps and headlights were smashed on vehicles from Pennsylvania and other states. Buchan said the resort was reviewing security videos and cooperating with police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 814-445-4104.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.