Pilot suffers minor injuries as small plane crashes near Ohiopyle

The pilot of a small plane suffered minor injuries after it crashed near Kentuck Knob, Fayette County early Monday evening, emergency officials said.

The single-engine Cessna 210 went down around 4:50 p.m. on Kentuck Road, Stewart Township, according to Fayette County 911 officials.

The area is just outside of Ohiopyle State Park.

A Fayette 911 dispatch supervisor said the plane caught on fire at some point. She couldn't say if the fire ignited when the plane was still airborne, or if it was a result of the crash.

She said the pilot managed to make it out of the aircraft and was taken by paramedics to Uniontown Hospital.

Jim Peters, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman, said the pilot had been flying to Wheeling Ohio County Airport in Wheeling, W. Va., from Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport/Shepherd Field in Martinsburg, W.Va. when he reportedly had an engine-related problem, and made a forced landing in a field near Farmington.

He did not identify the pilot.

Peters said the FAA will investigate the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the crash's probable cause.

Madasyn Czebiniak and Patrick Varine are Tribune-Review staff writers.