Regional

Winter weather advisory extended; prepare for a snowy 2 weeks

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, 4:54 a.m.
Gina DelFavero | The Dispatch

The National Weather Service expanded its winter weather advisory on Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. for three inches or more of snow in Westmoreland, Armstrong, Fayette, Clarion, Jefferson and Forest counties.

As a few inches of snow blanketed Allegheny County overnight, many major roads, not all, were salted by early Tuesday morning, according to media reports.

Some school districts issued two-hour delays, check the website of the Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI for details.

The winter advisory will stay in effect until noon Tuesday with snow tapering off around 7 a.m., according to Rich Redmond, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The temperatures will not budge from the low 20s for the day with wind chills in the single digits.

Snow is again forecasted for Thursday and Saturday night into Sunday, according to Redmond.

"We're going back to winter now," he said.

The weather pattern for the next two weeks show more snow, an inch or 2 here or there, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and no big storms, according to Redmond.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

