Regional

Death of gunman in Fayette County mass shooting ruled a suicide

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Tim Smith
Tim Smith

The accused gunman in a shooting that claimed four other lives Sunday at a Fayette County car wash died after shooting himself in the head, authorities ruled Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled suicide in the death of Timothy O. Smith, 28, of Stahlstown. Smith was pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m. Sunday in Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, although authorities said until Tuesday that he was on life support with a gunshot wound to the head.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower confirmed Tuesday that Smith was declared clinically dead Sunday night.

According to Bower, Smith fired on four others in an ambush just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Ed's Car Wash on Indian Creek Valley Road in the Saltlick Township village of Melcroft. Bower said Smith, armed with an AR15 semi-automatic rifle and a 9 mm handgun, shot Chelsie Lou Cline, 25, of White, and her companion, William “Billy” Porterfield, 27, of Melcroft, when they got out of a car and walked to the side of the car wash.

Smith also is accused of fatally shooting Cline's brother, Seth Cline, 21, of White, and Cortney Sue Snyder, 23, of Connellsville, as they sat in a truck at the car wash. A third woman took cover in the back of the truck and suffered minor injuries from broken glass, Bower said.

Autopsies showed that all four victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Fayette County coroner's spokeswoman.

Family and friends of Chelsie Cline have said she and Smith had hung out in the past, and they believed Smith was unhappy over an apparent failed relationship.

Martucci Funeral Home in Connellsville is in charge of arrangements for the four victims. Viewings for the Clines are set for 1 to 8 p.m. today and from noon until a 1 p.m. service Friday. Viewing times for Snyder are 1 to 6 p.m. today and from 9:30 a.m. until a 10:30 a.m. service Friday. The viewing Friday for Porterfield will be from 3 until a 6 p.m. service.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

