Shale developments boost oil production

The same shale formations supporting the boom in natural gas production also boosted U.S. crude oil production to its highest level since 1970, according to the Energy Information Administration.

However, the contributions from the two shale structures that include Pennsylvania — home of the first oil well — were fairly minimal.

The country produced 10.038 million barrels per day in November, the first time it's passed the 10 million barrel per day mark since 1970 and the second-highest recorded production, falling just slightly below the 10.044 million barrels per day produced in November 1970.

About half the production, 5.09 million barrels per day, came from shale formations, but most of that production came from shales in North Dakota, Montana, Texas and New Mexico.

The Marcellus shale contributed about 46,000 barrels per day and the Utica shale contributed about 52,500 barrels per day. Combined, they accounted for about 1.9 percent of the total shale production of crude oil.

